Fairfield News: Police Investigate Untimely Death

On 04/18/2020 at approximately 10:03am the Fairfield Police Department responded to 736 Riverside Drive to check on the welfare of a resident. While checking the area, officers located a deceased middle-aged female inside the home. Detectives are currently on scene determining if, in fact, a crime occurred. The name of the deceased will be withheld until the next of kin is notified. At this time, it appears that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the surrounding neighborhood or its residents. This case is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau.

