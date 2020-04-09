Mayor Ganim Requests City of Bridgeport Leaders and Residents of All Faiths to Join in Prayer

#Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim requests to be joined by religious leaders across all beliefs throughout the City of Bridgeport to offer prayer and words of faith during a time that residents in our community are impacted by Coronavirus.

Mayor Ganim stated, “These are difficult and uncertain times, but our faith-based groups have and continue to be an integral part in spreading positivity and hope. It’s important we hear from them to remind us that brighter days are ahead, and we are in this together.”

The request for prayer includes a message of condolences and come on the heels of Mayor Ganim’s issuance of Stay Safe at Home protocol to save lives. Mayor Ganim asks all faiths to remember those who have passed, those who are currently afflicted, as well as family, friends, and all that have been indirectly affected. We will all pray for good health and strength for our city at 6 pm this evening.

