Westport News: Transfer Station Changes

Westport, CT – First Selectman Jim Marpe provided the following update and reminders today.

As we are all aware, the Coronavirus crisis is ongoing. Public safety and the safety of town personnel is paramount. To that end, the following update related to the Transfer Station management will now be enforced. Further, it is imperative that we remain vigilant in our efforts to socially distance and insure we are using face masks when outside our homes.

Transfer Station Traffic Management and Use of Face Masks

Public Works Director Peter Ratkiewich announced today that new rules at the Westport Transfer station will go in effect on Saturday 4/25. In order to facilitate the Governor’s social distancing and mask directives, the following must be observed:

Anyone and everyone using the Transfer Station will be required to have a mask covering their nose and mouth.

The number of vehicles allowed into the facility at any time will be limited and monitored. Please obey the directions of Transfer Station personnel.

During high traffic periods, (Saturdays, Mondays), residents are instructed to queue in a single line and wait to enter the station on the southbound side of the Sherwood Island Connector. DPW Personnel will be directing traffic.

Residents are expected to dump and move out of the transfer station as soon as they are done. No loitering or congregating will be tolerated.

No walk-ins will be allowed

Transfer Station personnel have been instructed to refrain from coming into contact with either individuals or refuse brought to the station by residents. As a result, they will not be assisting residents with the removal or disposal of solid waste from vehicles. Residents should not bring bulky waste items that require uploading assistance and should keep these items at home until this protocol is lifted.

During this time, all fees and collection of refuse tickets will be waived.



