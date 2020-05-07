Fairfield Reopening Task Force

The Town of Fairfield last week formed a Business Reopening Task Force lead by First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick to develop recommendations and guidelines for businesses in response to the Governor’s May 20 th order.

The task force is discussing the impact on restaurants, retail, salons and other businesses covered under the Executive Order. The Town is seeking some clarifications and guidelines from the Governor’s office, which will hopefully be provided at a conference call at 5:00 today.

The Town of Fairfield is committed to providing a wide array of support from multiple municipal departments and resources available to assist our commercial sector return to operations and profitability. The Task Force brings together the town health, zoning, economic development, and building departments with the fire marshal’s office, police department, and the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce. The task force is looking for ways to streamline the processes and allow greater flexibility for restaurants wishing to expand their outdoor footprint under these circumstances, among other steps the Town can take to help businesses reopen safely.

First Selectwoman Kupchick said “I know restaurants are struggling and many have done an extraordinary job revising their operations and adapting to new regulations during the pandemic. The Governor’s Executive Order allows for restaurants to expand their outdoor footprint and while this doesn’t work for every business model, we want to do everything we can to support our restaurants. I know our residents are rooting for Fairfield restaurants and all our local retail shops and businesses to get through this so we can all enjoy a meal out again, and return to normal, even if it looks a little different than it used to. Safety remains our priority but we want to do what we can as a Town to support our businesses.” A call with restaurant owners is scheduled for Friday. If restaurants have questions about expansion, they should contact Town Planning & Zoning at 203.256.3050 or jwendt@fairfieldct.org.

For businesses who have questions or are seeking guidance, contact the Economic Development Department at 203.256.3120 or mbarnhart@fairfieldct.org.

