Bridgeport News: Mask Distribution

Bridgeport, CT – Mayor Ganim announced that a Citywide Mask Distribution event will be held on Saturday, May 9th, 2020 from 10am to 2pm, or while supplies last. The plan of face mask distribution includes five locations throughout the community and is a continuance of Mayor Ganim’s efforts to protect residents against the spread of COVID-19 while adhering to current local and state requirements regarding the use of facial coverings in public spaces.

Masks are being assembled in packages of 10 per packet. Each driver will be provided with one packet containing a quantity of ten “3-Ply Surgical Masks.”

Bridgeport residents are required to provide proof of residency by State-issued identification and one supporting document; either vehicle registration or utility bill.

Drive-up locations include:

Bass Pro Shop, 1 Bass Pro Drive Central High School, 1 Lincoln Boulevard Fairchild Wheeler High School, 840 Old Town Road Harding High School, 379 Bond Street Seaside Park, 1 Barnum Dyke

Residents that do not have transportation to the drive-up sites, may call Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center at (203) 579-3829 to arrange for masks to be delivered later during the week.

