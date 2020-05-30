Bridgeport News: Police Station Breached By Protesters

UPDATE: All Bridgeport Police officers to report to the police headquarters, state police and Trumbull Police requested to the scene.

2020-05-30@12:43pm–#Bridgeport CT– There was a protest on McLevy Green with about two hundred peaceful protesters. They then marched on Main Street to the police station where they have breached the police station at 300 Congress Street. Additional officers are on the way. Frank Recchia is reporting that they are protesting the death of George Floyd from Minneapolis and will have a full report later today.