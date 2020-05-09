Bridgeport News: Protesters Impede Firefighters

2020-05-09@3:54pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police were called for a large crowd of out of town protestors congregating in front of the fire headquarters on Congress Street. There were no permits to protest. Moments later firefighters received a call for a fire on Hancock Avenue. The fire apparatus was delayed exiting their firehouse due to vehicles and protestors in their way. Protestors also did not give me six feet of distance after numerous requests, as they attempted to block my movements. Firefighters extinguished the fire on the 2nd floor on Hancock Avenue before it spread.