Fairfield News: Teen Charged In Car Break-Ins

FAIRFIELD — Chief Christopher Lyddy reports that the Fairfield Police Department charged a 16-year-old boy after he allegedly provided officers with a false name while being questioned about car break-ins in a neighborhood early Thursday morning.

A JUVENILE MALE, AGE 16, OF FAIRFIELD, was charged with Interfering With an Officer.

At approximately 2:05 a.m., Fairfield Police responded to the area of Toilsome Hill Road and Prospect Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers spoke to a resident who said he was awoken by his barking dog and looked outside to see two individuals rummaging through his neighbor’s car.

The interior light was on in the vehicle and it looked as though the vehicle had been rifled through.

The man who called police told officers that he saw two individuals wearing dark colored clothing who fled on foot when they saw him.

While searching the area, officers located another vehicle with its interior light on that had been rifled through.

A short time later, a Fairfield Police officer came upon a teen wearing dark colored clothing standing at the nearby corner of Toilsome Hill Road and Park Avenue. The officer spoke to the teen and noticed some items, including a change purse, on a wall near where the teen was standing. None of the items were determined to have been stolen from the vehicles in question.

The teen identified himself to the officer and through the subsequent investigation it was determined that the teen had given the officer a false name and date of birth.

After determining his true identity, the officer learned that the boy was known to Fairfield Police after having been arrested for allegedly being in possession of a stolen car on April 24 in Fairfield.

The boy was issued a summons to be arraigned in juvenile court at a later date and was returned home.

The incidents remain under investigation by the Fairfield Police Department. Anyone who is believed to have been a victim of a car break-in in the area or noticed any suspicious activity overnight is asked to call FPD at 203-254-4800.

These are allegations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

