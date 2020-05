8:38pm–UPDATE: The kayaker and kayak have been safely recovered by Fairfield Fire led by Assistant Fire Chief George Gomola.

2020-05-16@8:25pm–#Bridgeport CT–Firefighters on the way to Penfield Lighthouse for a kayaker who overturned. He was able to get up to the rocks of the lighthouse and only has 10% battery power on his phone.

This news report is made possible by: