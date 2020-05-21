Fairfield Police Charges Man with Breaking Into Local Businesses

FAIRFIELD — Chief Christopher Lyddy reports that the Fairfield Police Department arrested and charged a man with breaking into several commercial businesses in Fairfield in recent months.

DANIEL OLER, AGE 48, OF BRIDGEPORT, was charged with five counts of 3rd Degree Burglary.

OLER was held on $25,000 bond and was transported to Bridgeport Superior Court.

Beginning on Jan. 26, the Fairfield Police Department started receiving reports about a rash of overnight commercial burglaries, in which forced entry was gained by spinning the locking mechanism to the front doors of the businesses. Similar burglaries had been occurring throughout Connecticut and law enforcement investigators believed that the same suspect was allegedly responsible.

In Fairfield, five burglaries were reported between Jan. 26 and March 17:

On Jan. 26, Chaves Bakery, 401 Kings Highway East, had an alarm activation at 1:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers observed that the front door lock had been spun off and money was taken from the bakery.

On Feb. 13, Kings Deli, located at 751 Kings Highway East, had an alarm activation at 11:51 p.m. Investigating officers observed that the front door lock had been spun off. A small amount of money was taken from the cash register.

On Feb. 16, it was reported that an overnight burglary had occurred at China Wok, 1873 Black Rock Turnpike. Entry to the restaurant was made by spinning the lock and money was stolen from the register.

On Feb. 20, Blue Cactus, 2445 Black Rock Turnpike, had an alarm activation at 3:39 a.m. Officers observed the front door lock had been spun off. Two cash drawers and an undisclosed amount of cash were taken from inside the restaurant. Surveillance video showed a male wearing a dark colored sweatshirt and gloves go behind the counter and take the two drawers.

On March 17, the owner of Chef’s Table, located at 1138 Post Road, reported an overnight burglary in which the front door lock was spun out. The cash drawer containing an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Through the subsequent investigation and through working with multiple law enforcement agencies throughout the state, the suspect was identified as OLER. OLER is known to police.

An arrest warrant was issued for OLER and on May 8, OLER was observed by a Fairfield Police detective outside of a restaurant on Howard Street. As the detective approached OLER, he began to briskly walk away from the restaurant down an alley. OLER was taken into custody a short distance away from the restaurant and was placed under arrest without further incident.

“This was great investigative work by our department and I would like to thank the other local departments who assisted in the investigation,” Chief Lyddy said. “Our business owners in Fairfield work extremely hard and hopefully this will put an end these types of break-ins.”