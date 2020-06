2020-06-25@8:20pm—#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating the city’s 9th homicide that took place in the 500 block Huntington Road. Sources say 4 were shot. At 8:57pm Bridgeport Police called for mutual police aid to Bridgeport Hospital for a report of the armed males in the emergency room parking lot. State Police radio reports say that since it is a gang shooting they will maintain a high profile at the hospital.