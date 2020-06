2020-06-13@11:00pm–An overnight protest in front of the Police Headquarters has the Congress at Lyon Terrace blocked off. No wonder why Mayor Ganim wants to keep you in the dark. He says Black Lives Matter, but his actions speak otherwise by shutting down the press radios so we can’t report on it. The protesters are supposed to remain over the weekend I was told. Nothing official from the protesters and especially not from the police or the mayor.