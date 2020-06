2020-06-27 #Bridgeport CT– Bridgeport Hospital contacted Bridgeport Emergency Centerto\ alert PD that a stabbing victim was at their ER.



‘Victim was struck in left abdomen, but non life threatening. Indicated it took place some where on Fairfield Ave near Ellsworth St. DB called to investigate. NFI”.

Glad they reported this, but never any street robberies, carjackings, home invasions or burglaries are reported. I guess it no longer happens.

