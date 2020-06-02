Bridgeport News: Stabbing Update

#Bridgeport CT– On June 1, 2020 at 4:10pm, the Bridgeport Police responded to a report of a person stabbed in the area of George Street and Madison Avenue. On-scene BPD came upon a victim that was bleeding heavily from the neck. The victim and witnesses were able to indicate to police that the responsible party later identified as Mr. Jony Antonio Valle-Lanuza, was drinking with the victim when Mr. Valle-Lanuza struck the victim with a beer bottle. Detectives from the BPD were able to locate the residency of Mr. Valle-Lanuza and upon arrival at the residence, they noticed a blood trail that led to the apartment occupied by Mr. Valle-Lanuza. While announcing themselves many times the detectives were able to locate Mr. Jony Antonio Valle-Lanuza who was intoxicated and was placed under arrest. The victim at the time of the report was in stable condition.