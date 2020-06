UPDATE: The victim was shot at Highland Avenue.

UPDATE: One apartment in Trumbull Gardens had a bullet come in thier home. No one injured.

2020-06-01@2020@10:48pm–#Bridgeport CT– A gunshot victim just showed up to St. Vincent’s Hospital. Earlier there was a drive-by shooting on Reservoir Avenue, Highland Avenue, Trumbull Avenue, and Highland and Washington Avenue.

