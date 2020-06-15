Bridgeport News: The House Fire That Wasn’t

Here is the Bridgeport Police’s attempt to report the news today:

Today at 1438hrs a MVA occurred on Hillhouse Ave. Preliminary reports indicated a structure fire due to a vehicle striking a garage. Upon arrival BFD determined there was no fire but one party had to be removed from the vehicle. No further information on injuries at the scene but AMR was on-scene as well. The BPD is investigating the accident. The City of Bridgeport Building Department was also notified.

This “news” report was made possible by: