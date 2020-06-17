Norwalk Cops Need Your Help

#Norwalk Ct– June 15, 2020 just after midnight officers responded to the intersection of East Avenue and Sunset Hill Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Officers found a car had struck a tree and had heavy damage. Norwalk Fire Department extricated the lone occupant of the vehicle who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Accident investigators were called to the scene to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Chris Wasilewski at 203-854-3035.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111 Anonymous Internet tips can be sent to Norwalk Police website at: www.norwalkpd.com

