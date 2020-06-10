Westport News: Tax Man Cometh…

Westport, CT – Tax Collector Harry Whiteley reminded residents today that first quarter real estate taxes, personal property taxes, motor vehicle taxes and sanitary sewer use and assessment charges are due July 1, 2020. Taxpayers have until August 3, 2020 to pay taxes without penalty. Accounts will be subject to an 18 percent (1.5 percent/month) penalty charge if paid late. Minimum interest charge is $2.00. Failure to receive a bill does not abate the charges or interest.

Real estate taxes, personal property taxes, motor vehicle taxes and sanitary use and assessment bills may be paid by credit card, debit card, or direct withdrawal from a checking account on-line at www.westportct.gov.

Checks should be made payable to “Town of Westport” and mailed to:

Tax Collector – Westport

P.O. Box 350

Westport, CT 06881

A drop box in the rear of Westport Town Hall, 110 Myrtle Avenue, may be used for in-person payments.

