Westport News: Moving Up Parade

#Westport CT–On Tuesday, June 9th, Bedford Middle School will be holding a Moving Up Parade for those students attending high school in the fall. Participating students will be chauffeured by their parents/guardians from Long Lots School and proceed in waves northbound on Hyde Lane, eastbound on Long Lots Road and northbound on North Avenue to Bedford Middle School. Vehicles will be exiting the Bedford Middle School Campus via Cross Highway.

On Thursday, June 11th, the Staples High School Senior Class of 2020 will be participating in a Graduation Parade. Participating seniors will stage in their vehicles at Long Lots Elementary School and proceed in five waves following the same route to Staples High School. Following the ceremony, vehicles will exit through the Bedford Middle School Campus and onto Cross Highway. Westport Police units will be providing escorts for each wave of vehicles on both days. Hyde Lane will be closed to through traffic between the hours of 9:00 am and 1:00 p.m. on June 9th and 09:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on June 11th however, residents of Hyde Lane and Trailing Rock Lane will be able to access their residences/streets via Maple Avenue North. There will be no parking at either school on the days of these events. The parking lot of Long Lots Elementary will also be closed to the public during those hours. Only participating students and school employees will be allowed in the lot. All attendees will remain in their vehicles while staging at Long Lots School awaiting their turn to participate in the parade. Students and arrangements will be managed on site by school staff and the Westport Police Department. The rain dates for the Moving Up Ceremony and Graduation Parade are June 10th and 12th, respectively. We appreciate your patience as traffic on and around Hyde Lane and North Avenue will be heavy during those hours. Please seek alternate routes if possible.

