Merritt Rollover

Westport Fire Department UPDATE: Westport Fire, EMS, and CT State Police were requested to respond to a reported motor vehicle crash with a report of a person trapped on the Merritt Parkway. The first arriving fire unit reported a single vehicle on its roof in the left lane just south of exit 42. Fire personnel checked the vehicle and confirmed that a single occupant was trapped in the vehicle. A second occupant was able to climb out of the vehicle prior to units arriving. Westport Fire deployed a protective hose line and began to setup for extrication. Fire units assessed the patient while access to the vehicle was made. Fire units used stabilization tools and a combination of spreaders and cutters to remove the vehicles doors. The patient was removed from the vehicle extrication and was turned over to Westport EMS for care. Once extrication was complete, the vehicle began to smoke and subsequently caught fire. Fire personnel extinguished the fire, which was isolated to the engine compartment. Two patients were transported to the hospital and CT State Police is conducting the investigation. The highway was shut down for approximately one hour until the vehicle could be removed.

