Westport News: North Avenue Water Tank Replacement Project to Begin

Westport, CT – The Aquarion Water Company (“Aquarion”) has announced that it will begin site preparation for the North Avenue water tank project at 63-67 North Avenue in Westport. Initial work is scheduled to commence on June 4, 2020 and included the installation of erosion controls, temporary fencing and limited site clearing. The water tank project includes construction of two 40-foot tall water tanks, removal of an existing tank and extensive landscape restoration throughout the property. The project is expected to be completed in two years.

The water tank project will provide Westport residents with a significantly expanded water storage supply for fire protection and everyday water usage.

Prior to the final approval of the project, the Town of Westport, Aquarion, residents of the North Avenue neighborhood, and the CT Public Utilities Regulatory Agency (“PURA”) worked collaboratively to balance the need for sufficient water supply and public safety, particularly in the area of fire protection, as well as the impact that the construction and final project will have on the neighborhood. PURA imposed several conditions to help minimize the impact on the neighborhood and those who may travel along North Avenue during times of construction. Of particular concern was the proximity of the site to Staples High School and the traffic conditions associated with school arrival and dismissal times.

First Selectman Jim Marpe commented, “For nearly two years, town staff and I have participated in numerous meetings, negotiations and discussions on how the proposed water tanks could be built with limited disruption to the neighborhood and its property values. The settlement agreement between the North Avenue neighbors and Aquarion is one that I endorsed to PURA. I am confident that the controls put into place will allow for planned activity, minimal disruptions to the town and ample support to the neighbors. I would also like to thank the members of our State Legislative delegation: Will Haskell, Tony Hwang, Gail LaVielle and Jonathan Steinberg, who were active in these negotiations.”

Among the conditions of the settlement agreement was the appointment of an ombudsman to act as a liaison with the neighbors, town officials and Aquarion. The ombudsman will provide weekly construction updates to the neighbors and meet with school and police personnel in an effort insure minimal impact on vehicular and pedestrian traffic on North Avenue. There will also be an independent site monitor to ensure permit compliance.

Construction hours will be 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday with some pre-arranged extensions required during the construction. There are no planned roadway closures for North Avenue. The Board of Selectmen acting in its capacity as the Local Traffic Authority (LTA) has reviewed and confirmed that the proposed trucking route plans submitted by the Aquarion Water Company for bringing equipment and materials to the water tank construction site are satisfactory.

The public is encouraged to visit Aquarion’s website at: www.aquarionwater.com/infrastructure-projects for construction status, work schedules and project updates.

