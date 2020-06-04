Westport News: Feed a Family’ Food Drive

#Westport Ct– The Westport Police Department is proud to announce our partnership with the Norwalk chapter of the NAACP and TEAM Westport in the ‘Feed a Family’ Food Drive scheduled for this Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Stop and Shop Westport; 1790 Post Road East. Volunteers from all three organizations will be on hand at Stop and Shop hand accepting donations from 9:00 am to 2:00pm. All items collected will directly benefit and be hand-delivered by event volunteers to families in need in Norwalk, Westport, and Weston. Requested items include but are not limited to fresh fruits and vegetables, non-perishable items such as cereals and pastas along with unused masks, cleansers, toilet paper, and paper towels. Artwork by residents of any age containing supportive and encouraging messages is also requested to accompany the grocery delivery. Those seeking additional information are requested to contact the event’s coordinator; Jennifer Friedland. She can be reached at (917) 841- 9658 or at JenTFriedland@Gmail.com. We collectively thank you in advance for your consideration and generosity in helping to support our neighbors in need.

