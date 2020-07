Bridgeport Firefighters remembered the ultimate sacrifice that Lt. Steven Velasquez and FF Michel Baik made ten years ago on July 24 in a fire on Elmwood Avenue. Firefighters gather every year to remember them and to celebrate their lives. Fire Chief Thode said that of the 300 firefighters in the city, about 100 never met Mitch and Steve. Chief Thode said a lot of changes have been made since that day from equipment to procedures not just in Bridgeport but statewide.