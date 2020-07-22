Bridgeport News: Robbery Suspect Injured

2020-07-22@1:43pm– #Bridgeport CT–A person was robbed in front of 1070 Main Street and may have suffered broken fingers as a result.

Please note this is the first real robbery that we have posted since Mayor Ganim took the police radios from the press Had this person not been injured this would have fallen under the cloak of radio silence. The mayor has not been able to hide the violent crime but crimes like robberies, carjacking, and manhunts that directly affect citizen safety have been. Most police departments that have gone encrypted in the past usually keep the dispatch channel open for the public to know what is going on. If Bridgeport did this they would still have five encrypted channels to hide behind. At a time that the police should be more transparent, Bridgeport Police and Mayor Ganim have done the opposite.

