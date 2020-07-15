Bridgeport News: Covid Assist to Residents and Businesses

Bridgeport, CT – COVID-19 emergency declarations on Federal, State, and local levels have impacted individuals and businesses in one way or another. The City of Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center (EOC) aims to assist residents and small businesses to find funding, services, and/or referrals to unmet needs related to COVID-19.

Emergency Operations Center will begin accepting applications July 13, 2020 and offers the opportunity to request:

Mental Health Services

Childcare Support

Transportation Needs/Services

Housing Needs

Food

Disability Assistance

Small Local Business Support

Education Support

Financial assistance for Utilities

Mayor Ganim stated, “Individuals and small businesses who have been impacted by COVID-19 directly or indirectly due to loss of job, or any other financial or medical burden should respond to this application. It is our hope and goal to match eligible residents with the appropriate resources to get through these trying times.”

EOC with non-profit organizations such as American Red Cross, United Way, and Salvation Army, will serve on the Long-Term Recovery Committee to review submitted applications and determine allocation of the various resources available for COVID-19 related relief.

Call 203-579-3829 if you have any questions related to the application process. Individuals may apply here: https://veoci.com/veoci/p/form/74kfpdjhgn9p#tab=entryForm.

This press release is made possible by: