Bridgeport News: Thermometers To Be Distributed

WHO: Mayor Ganim, Health Director Morrissey, Superintendent Testani, City Council members, Wilbur Cross School staff, parents and students of Bridgeport Public Schools

WHAT: Mayor Ganim to join Health Director Morrissey and Superintendent Testani to distribute 4,000 Kinsa Smart thermometers to parents of BPS students during Summer Food Service Grab & Go meals at Wilbur Cross Elementary School. Parents and family members will also be provided with instruction on how to properly use the thermometer, normal temperature reading and when to contact their physician or community health center in an effort to encourage families to monitor their health and safeguard against the spread of COVID-19 among families and the community.

WHEN: Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:45am

WHERE: Wilbur Cross Elementary School

1775 Reservoir Avenue

Bridgeport, CT 06606

