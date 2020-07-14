Bridgeport News: Overnight Fire Tragedy Averted

2020-07-14@3:44am– Firefighters’ quick response time coupled with their simultaneous coordinated efforts prevented at a multi-family house fire at 204 Wheeler Avenue. Car fire in the underground parking underneath the structure was fully engulfed. Firefighters quickly got everyone out of the building while others battled the blaze with the water on the truck and others hooked to the hydrants. My travel time to the scene was six minutes the scene and firefighters had the bulk of the fire out. Within the hour firefighters made sure the fire did not extend to the apartments, metered the building and the residents were able to return to their apartments.