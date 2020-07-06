Bridgeport Police Investigate A Serious Crash

#Bridgeport CT– On July 5, 2020 at approximately 7:16 pm Bridgeport Patrol Officers and Bridgeport Firefighters responded to the scene of a serious crash at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Center Street Extension.

A 34-year-old Bridgeport man was traveling southbound on Madison Avenue operating a white 2007 Yamaha YZFR1 motorcycle. As the motorcycle approached the intersection of Madison Avenue and Center Street Extension a blue 2005 Toyota RAV4, operated by a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was traveling eastbound on Center Street Extension. The operator of the RAV4 attempted to turn left onto Madison Avenue when he crossed the motorcyclist path of travel. The car and motorcycle collided at the intersection; causing the operator of the motorcycle to be ejected and land in the northbound lane of Madison Avenue.

The operator of the Yamaha motorcycle was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. The identification of the motorcyclist is being held until notifications are made to his family.

The operator of the Toyota RAV4 has been identified as 51-year-old Andre Berome. He was not injured and is cooperating with police. Mr. Berome was traveling with one front seat passenger who has been identified as 65-year-old Jean Sautheur of Bridgeport CT. He was also uninjured.

The Bridgeport Police Accident Reconstruction Team has responded to conduct further investigation. The scene at Madison Avenue and Center Street Extension has cleared as of 2300 hours on July 5, 2020. Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police Department’s Traffic Division (Officer Keith Ruffin) at 203-576-7640.

