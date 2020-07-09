Norwalk News: Death Investigation

This morning just after 6:00am patrol officers responded to the end of Second Street for a man who was screaming in the water. The individual was offshore and callers reported he had gone underwater. Sergeant Garrett Kruger and Officer Gabriel Demott went into the water and retrieved the individual, who was brought to shore and given medical attention. The subject was transported to the hospital by Norwalk EMS, where he was pronounced deceased. The Detective Bureau is now investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brendan Collins 203-854-3191.

