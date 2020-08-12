AG WANTS UNITED ILLUMINATING TO REIMBURSE CONSUMERS FOR COST OF LOST FOOD AND PRESCRIPTIONS

#Hartford, CT– Attorney General William Tong today urged Eversource and United Illuminating to do the right thing and immediately reimburse consumers for lost food and prescriptions using shareholders, not ratepayer funds.

“Eversource and UI need to do the right thing as ConEd has done in New York and reimburse consumers now for lost food and prescriptions. This needs to come out of shareholders—not ratepayer—funds. They have millions of dollars in profits they can use to cover this cost immediately without putting the burden back on ratepayers. Families were already struggling to pay for groceries before this storm. No one should go hungry because Eversource and UI didn’t do their jobs,” said Attorney General Tong.

This press release is made possible by: