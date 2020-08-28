Missing Person FOUND!

#Fairfield CT–A citizen who saw the picture on the town alert located the missing man at John Winthrop Elementary School, 85 Eckart St, Bridgeport. He called the authorities and stayed with the man until first responders arrived. Fairfield Police Deputy Chief Smith told me the missing man was dehydrated but otherwise in good shape. The chief wanted to thank all the surrounding towns who assisted in the search. A bloodhound as well as Eagle One helicopter to search the Lake Mohegan area. Trumbull Police and Firefighters search the area of the Trumbull Mall where he was seen around noon time.

UPDATE: The search has been expanded to Trumbull near the Trumbull Mall where he was seen asking for water early this afternoon.

Fairfield Emergency Services needs your help in locating 60 year old Larry Dunn. Larry has early stage alzheimers and has been missing since 10:30 today. He was last seen wearing gray shorts, a blue or gray T Shirt, white sneakers, glasses, and possibly a town of Fairfield Baseball Hat. Larry is slighting balding, 5’11” tall and 160 pounds. He usually runs in the Lake Mohegan area. If you have seen Larry or have any information, please contact the Fairfield Police immediately.