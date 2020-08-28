Fairfield Police Need Your Help

#Fairfield CT–During the early morning hours of August 26, 2020, Fairfield Police were alerted to several motor vehicles that were broken into in the Lake Hills section of town.

Police received reports from 8 separate complainants in the Lake Hills area reporting their vehicles were entered overnight and their personal belongings were stolen. In one of the incidents, a victim on Papurah Road had his wallet stolen from his vehicle, as well as packages stolen from his front porch. That complainant provided investigators with Ring Door Bell video that depicts 2 males running up to the front door of his home where packages were left outside overnight. This occurred at 4:30am. Alarmingly, one of the suspects is captured on the video holding a silver firearm, just feet from the complainants’ front doorstep. The suspects take the packages and fortunately flee without incident. (See Attached Video)

Hours later, these suspects are captured on surveillance video utilizing the complainant’s stolen credit cards at a gas station in Wallingford, Connecticut. (See Attached Still Images) Police are urging residents to remove valuables and secure vehicles to help minimize the temptation that may lure dangerous criminals to neighborhoods. Leaving valuables in vehicles with the doors left unlocked creates a target-rich environment for these crimes to occur.

Police also urge residents to not confront suspicious individuals as they may be armed and dangerous. Should you see something suspicious in your neighborhood call the police immediately. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying these individuals. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840.