#Norwalk CT–The Norwalk Police Detective Bureau is requesting public assistance in identifying an individual that used a stolen credit card at Walmart on Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, CT on August 2, 2020 at 1:45 P.M. The credit card was stolen during a motor vehicle burglary on Gregory Boulevard which occurred on August 2, 2020. Anyone who recognizes this individual is asked to contact Detective Lindsey Taylor at 203-854-3183 or ltaylor@norwalkct.org.