Stratford News: New Dog Park To Open

STRATFORD – The Town of Stratford’s new dog park will open for the first time on Saturday, Aug. 8, and the public is invited to a Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at 10 a.m. co-hosted by the Town and Friends of Jared’s Dog Park. The park is located in Roosevelt Forest at 700 Peters Lane.

The much-anticipated dog park, the first for Stratford, is one-and-a-half acres of fenced natural landscape for dogs to run free, exercise, play and socialize. It features water fountains and small obstacles for the dogs and benches for the dog owners. The open space is split into two areas — a half-acre for smaller dogs and a full acre for larger dogs.

“Jared’s Dog Park is a wonderful new asset for our residents,” said Stratford Mayor Laura R. Hoydick, and a perfect way to remember a young man who set an example for all to follow as a community volunteer. “I am personally grateful to the Town Council, the Levine family and The Friends of Jared’s Dog Park for working together to make the dog park a reality.”

Jared’s Dog Park is named after Stratford resident Jared Levine, an active youth, community volunteer and Bunnell High School graduate who died in 2016 at the age of 36 following complications from being hit by a drunk driver.

The park is a public-private partnership between the Town of Stratford and The Friends of Jared’s Dog Park, a 501(c)3 created by the Stratford Dog Park Action Committee and Jared’s parents, Robert and Karen Levine, to promote, facilitate and support the park’s creation and operation. Through the partnership the Town has dedicated the space in Roosevelt Forest for the dog park, and private donations, including support from the Mayor’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament, were used to build the park and will cover ongoing maintenance costs.

Getting the dog park to become a reality “has been a labor of love,” according to Robert Levine. “Jared is smiling as he is looking down at us.”

As part of Roosevelt Forest and the Town’s park system, Jared’s Dog Park is for Stratford residents, and the open hours are from dawn to dusk. Roosevelt Forest consists of 400 acres of natural preserve with walking / cross-country skiing trails, playgrounds, picnic tables, picnic shelters, and cooking pits.

Supporters

Among the many supporters of the dog park project are Friends of Short Beach, Mellow Monkey Gifts and Home Decor, Sterling House Community Center, Stratford Animal Hospital, R. Piro Electric, Gallagher Pump, and local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts troops. Additional sponsors are named on signage around the park.

For information about making a donation to support the dog park, email JaredsDogPark@gmail.com or visit jaredsdogpark.com.

About Jared

A resident of Stratford, Jared Levine attended Chapel Street School, Flood Middle School and graduated from Bunnell High School. He was a member of Cub Scout Pack 177, Boy Scout Troop 177, Stratford PAL, Explorer Post 4911, and he became one of the youngest members of Stratford EMS. Jared also volunteered at the Audubon Society, Nichols Fire Dept and Trumbull Animal Group.

According to his family, Jared’s happiest days were spent walking the trails in Roosevelt Forest with his adopted dogs.

