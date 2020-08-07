Stratford News: Larceny-Risk of Injury to a Minor

#Stratford CT–On 08-07-2020 Nathaniel Allen age 20 of Stratford was arrested along with two juveniles for attempting to break into cars and stealing two bicycles from the Johnson Avenue area of town. Two of the group fled on the stolen bicycles but were apprehended by Officers a short distance away.

Allen was charged with Risk of Injury to a Minor (2 counts), Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and Larceny in the Sixth Degree. He was held on a $5000 dollar bond and is scheduled to appear in court on 08-28-2020. The two juveniles were charged with Criminal Trespass in the Third Degree and Larceny in the Sixth Degree. Both juveniles were released to a parent/guardian. All three individuals have had numerus contacts with the Stratford Police Department and Nathaniel Allen was wearing an ankle monitor for a previous stolen car arrest by this agency.