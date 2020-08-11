Stratford PD Need Your Help

#Stratford CT–The Stratford Police Detective Division is attempting to identify the below-pictured subject. He is the suspect in a commercial burglary that occurred on 8-3-2020 at approximately 3:00 a.m. at 2595 Main St. Power tools and $20 dollars were taken during the crime. He is 35-45 years old male, white, possibly Hispanic, and 160 lbs. He has black hair with graying around the temple area. He has large tattoos on both inner forearms. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeve shirt with shorts and blue running sneakers with no socks. He arrived and left on a mountain bike.

If anyone has information as to the identity of the suspect please call Det Gallagher at 203-385-4142, Police Dispatch 203-385-4100 or you may submit an anonymous tip to the Stratford Police TIP411 app.