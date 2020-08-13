Stratford News: 2 Arrested After Shots Fired At Motel

#Stratford CT– On 8-12-20 at 1150pm police dispatch advised officers of a call of shots fired at 1500 South Ave, Quality Suites. Upon officers arriving they locked down the hotel and all exits. Two suspects were taken into custody. We located 3 rooms where the bullet had traveled through walls almost striking four children in one room.

Officers recovered an SKS 7.62 rifle and a .45 caliber handgun. Approximately $11,000 cash money and narcotics.

The suspects arrested are Alize Tyler from North Carolina. Jerrod Goodman of New Haven.

Goodman was charged with Carrying a Firearm without a Permit, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Risk of Injury to a Minor (4cts) and Criminal Possession of an Electronic Defense Weapon. He was held on a $100,000 dollar bond.

Tyler was charged with Weapon in a Motor Vehicle, Hindering Prosecution and Interfering with an Officer. She was held on a $25,000 dollar bond.

Tyler and Goodman were assigned a court date of -8-21-2020. At this time there is no photo available for Goodman.

The investigation is ongoing and further charges are pending.

(Press Release)

