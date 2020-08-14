THIEVES CONTINUE TO TARGET TRUMBULL FOR STOLEN CARS, WHERE RESIDENTS PROVIDE THE KEYS

#Trumbull CT– Six (6) cars were stolen from Trumbull driveways in the first two (2) weeks of August, and thefts occurred at more than a dozen locations, where numerous vehicles were entered overnight by thieves once again. None of the victimized cars were locked, and those that were stolen all had the keys provided by the owners who left the keys inside of their vehicles when they were parked.

Trumbull Police continue to receive reports of car thefts, and thefts of personal property from cars that are left unlocked, all during the overnight hours throughout the town’s residential areas. Officers repeat the same warnings as they have in recent months and years: lock your cars and take your keys. The same crime spree is affecting towns and cities, not only throughout Fairfield County, but many other areas in Connecticut, as well as neighboring communities in Westchester County, in New York State.

This trend of thefts is not new or sudden. However, it has been a growing problem where officers have seen a gradual increase in thefts from driveways. Last month, in the Town of Trumbull, eleven (11) cars were stolen from driveways where residents had left the keys inside each, and forty-seven (47) cars were targeted for thefts, all during the late-night and early morning hours.

This press release was made possible by: