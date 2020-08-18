Trumbull News: Cops & Cones

The Trumbull Police Department and Sunny Daes joined together to present a ‘Cops & Cones’ event on Saturday, August 15 in Trumbull Shopping Center. During this time, members of the Trumbull community were able to meet with their officers to ask questions, chat, and get to know one another all while enjoying sweet treats.

Interactions such as these continue to unite and bring the Trumbull community and police closer together. The Trumbull Police Department is grateful to have participated in this wonderful event, and would like to thank all of those who participated.

[Photo attached, L to R: Officer Ryan Tantimonico., Officer Kelly Brown, Officer Emily GIsvold, with Sunny Daes patrons]