Westport News: Criminal Lockout

#Westport CT– On the evening of Monday July 13, 2020, police responded to a complaint of a tenant

being denied access to her rental property by her landlord. Responding officers met with the

victim, who explained that she had been renting a room at a residence owned by Gail Heitz.

She alleged that she was unable to access her room that evening due to the garage code being

modified and not provided to her. As this was her only way of accessing the property, it

required her to find other accommodations for the night. When officers were able to arrange a

time for the victim to retrieve her property from within Heitz’ residence, it was again noted that

the garage code had been changed, once again restricting access. Based on the investigation,

an arrest warrant was sought and granted for Heitz.

On the evening of Thursday August 20, 2020 Heitz responded to police headquarters in

regard to this active warrant. Based on the warrant, Heitz was charged with 53a-214 Criminal

Lockout. She was released on a written promise to appear. She is scheduled to be arraigned at

Norwalk Superior Court on the morning of Monday September 21, 2020.

