Westport News: Basement Fire

Westport firefighters were dispatched to a report of a fire in a residence on Morningside Lane. The initial dispatch was four Engines, one Truck company, and the shift commander. A mutual aid Ladder company was added en route for the Rapid Intervention Team (RIT).

Westport Engine 5 arrived 1 st and reported smoke showing from the residence. Engine 5 stretched a 1 3/4” attack line to the rear of the house and located a fire in the basement. Truck 1’s crew assisted with locating and confining the fire to the basement while performing a primary search of the basement and coordinated ventilation to limit smoke and fire damage. Engine 6’s crew performed a primary search on the 1 st and second floor while checking for fire extension. Engine 2’s crew stretched a second attack line and ventilated smoke and carbon monoxide from the 1 st and 2 nd floors. Engine 4’s crew provided salvage and overhaul and were tasked with controlling utilities.

The fire was contained to the room of origin. In addition to the Fairfield fire department providing RIT on the scene, Norwalk and Wilton Fire departments provided mutual aid station coverage, responding to multiple emergency calls while Westport firefighters were extinguishing the basement fire. Westport PD and Westport EMS assisted on the scene as well. The incident is under investigation by members of the Westport Fire Marshal’s office. The last fire department unit cleared the scene at 1:38 PM.

