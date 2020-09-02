$400,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funding

Representatives Jim Himes (CT-04), Rosa DeLauro (CT-03) and Jahana Hayes (CT-05) announced that the Shelton Economic Development Corporation received $400,000 in CARES Act federal coronavirus relief funding from the U.S. Economic Development Administration for the Naugatuck Valley Economic Development District. This grant will be used to implement the necessary economic development strategies required to address the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic in the Naugatuck Valley Economic Development District.

“Bringing federal dollars to Southwest Connecticut is good for our economy, workforce, and community,” said Congressman Jim Himes. “The COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating for many Southwest Connecticut communities. Federal grants like this will help combat the economic havoc and encourage growth and recovery. I look forward to working with the Shelton Economic Development Corporation and Naugatuck Valley Economic Development District in the future to bring in more federal dollars.”

“This pandemic is one of the most serious crises we have faced in our lifetime,” said Congresswoman DeLauro. “We are in a fight to ensure the businesses which closed for the public good, do not have to close for good. The hardworking and committed people that keep Southwest Connecticut’s towns and businesses afloat deserve support from the federal government in this harrowing time. As one of the leaders in crafting federal spending legislation, including coronavirus relief legislation, I am proud we could bring these tax dollars back home to help our towns not only survive but also thrive and build a brighter future for the people of Connecticut and their families.”

“I am pleased the U. S. Economic Development Administration granted $400,000 of the CARES Act to the Naugatuck Valley Corridor Economic Development District to assist efforts combating the coronavirus pandemic, said Congresswoman Jahana Hayes. “These federal dollars will provide a robust boost to support state and local efforts to protect public health. I am proud of the bipartisan cooperation we have seen from every level of government to respond to this emergency. The public health of residents of Connecticut and the American people are my top priority, and I will continue to work across the aisle to ensure our state secures the resources needed to combat the pandemic.”

“On behalf of the Naugatuck Valley Economic Development District, we are grateful for the CARES Act Recovery Assistance grant of $400,000 recently awarded by the U. S. Economic Development Administration,” said Paul Grimmer, Shelton Economic Development Corporation. “This award will be applied towards the necessary economic development strategies required to address the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic in our 19-town region. The ongoing support of the U. S. Economic Development Administration over the last two decades has allowed the Naugatuck Valley Economic Development District to grow and secure funding otherwise unattainable. This truly has proven to be a successful partnership, and we look forward to continuing this relationship.”

The 19-town region includes: Bethlehem, Watertown, Thomaston, Plymouth, Bristol, Woodbury, Middlebury, Waterbury, Wolcott, Southbury, Oxford, Naugatuck, Prospect, Cheshire, Beacon Falls, Seymour, Ansonia, Derby and Shelton.

“This is the U.S. Economic Development Administration and the strategic planning process in action!” Sheila O’Malley, NVC-EDD Chairperson said. “Being part of a CEDS region is critical in helping maintain the vitality of the region. The federal process and the relationships we have built with the U.S. EDA are especially important in times like these and result in direct benefits to our communities. Thank you to Congresswoman DeLauro, Congressman Himes and the entire delegation in our region for their efforts.”

According to the Shelton Economic Development Corporation, the grant will develop an economic recovery and resilience plan created with input from public agencies, not for profits, and private stakeholders within the district. Additionally, the grant will allow for the deployment of disaster recovery coordinators, provision of technical assistance to local governments, businesses, and other stakeholder organizations, and the funding of appropriate technology. This funding will also support workforce development and training including the retraining of persons who became unemployed due to the pandemic.

Congressman Himes, Congresswoman DeLauro, and Congresswoman Hayes co-sponsored and voted for the CARES Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020. This wide-ranging economic rescue package provided rapid and meaningful relief for individuals and businesses through a series of programs, including the CARES Act Recovery Assistance.

