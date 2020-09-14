Bridgeport – Fairfield News: Carjacked Car Located

2020-09-14@11:50pm–#Bridgeport CT– #Fairfield CT– Bridgeport Police called Fairfield Police to notify them of a car wanted in a carjacking was heading towards Fairfield on North Avenue at a high rate of speed with a blown tire and a missing bumper. Fairfield Police located the bumper under the overpass on Brentwood Avenue. Fairfield Police checked surrounding streets located it at the end of Commerce Drive at the beginning of State Street. The car was abandoned. K-9 was requested to the scene.

