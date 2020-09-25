Bridgeport News: Black Rock Homicide Victim Identified

#Bridgeport CT–The victim of the homicide that occurred on Fox Street and Canfield Avenue has been identified as Jorge Tirado 5/2/84. Detectives initially believed that Tirado was actually another 44 year old male because he has that persons identification in his pocket. An examination of Tirado’s fingerprints, tattoo’s and photograph led detectives to confirm the victim’s identity as Tirado. Detectives continue to pursue leads in this investigation and ask that anyone with information about this crime contact Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.