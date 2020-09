UPDATE: According to the police, the driver of the Subaru mya have had a medical episode while pumping gas. He took off with the pump still attached to his car when he struck the oil truck. It was determined the medical episode caused the accident.

2020-09-21@2:50pm–#Fairfield CT– A Subaru and oil truck collided on Black Rock Turnpike near Overlook Road where the road narrows and turns. The driver of the Subaru was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.