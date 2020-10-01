Fairfield News: Trouble In Southport

2020-10-01@2:50pm–#Fairfield CT–#Southport CT– A motorist that got off exit 19 rolled down his window to speak to who he described as a homeless male standing at the bottom of the ramp. The male asked for money and as the driver was about to drive away the homeless male took out a canister and sprayed an unknown substance believed to be pepper spray at the driver. The driver pulled into the 7-11 and called the police. He is being treated at the hospital. The suspect is a white male, 40-50 years of age with blonde/gray hair and beard with a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and sandals. He was thought to be frequent visitor at the Westport train station.

