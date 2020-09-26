Fairfield News: Triggered At The Fairfield Democratic HQ

2020-09-25@4:14pm–#Fairfield CT– Police say a man showed up in front of the Democratic HQ on Sasco Hill Road yelling insults at volunteers inside. It is unknown what his political affiliation is. Someone from inside confronted him and began recording the interaction with a cell phone. The male continued yelling and eventually knocked the phone out of the volunteer’s hand. The man left the scene in a vehicle prior to officers arriving. The vehicle came back registered to an owner in Westport CT. With the assistance of Westport Police, Fairfield and Westport Officers located the male at his home in Westport. He was identified as Michael Silverstein of Bayberry Lane. He was issued a summons for Breach Of Peace and was released on a promise to appear in court on 11/5/20.

