Stratford News: Woman Shot

Officers from the Stratford Police Department responded to 90 Birch Drive to investigate a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, one female gunshot victim was located. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition. Several witnesses were spoken to at the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time. This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public. The suspect is an unknown male last seen wearing all dark clothing.

If anyone has information call 203-385-4119, 203-385-4125 or the TIP line at 203-375-8477.