Stratford News: Library Happenings

The Stratford Library Children’s Department continues to offer stimulating programs for local kids and their families. The Library is currently offering limited computer use for adults with reservations and contact-free Take Out borrowing services, online programs, take and go program kits, Reference Chat and 24/7 online access to ebooks, audiobooks, movies and music. Staff will take calls Monday-Saturday, 10am-5 pm.

Storytimes

Fall storytimes at the Library are currently taking place and meet online via Zoom – registration via the website at stratfordlibrary.org on the Events page. On Tuesdays, at 10:30 am, families with children ages 3 to 5 can join Preschool Storytime for stories and songs. On Thursdays at 10:30 am, Baby Lapsit meets for children ages 0 to 18 months with a caregiver. Lapsit will include rhymes and bounces as well as time for parent discussion and sharing. On Mondays at 10:30 am, Toddler Time will meet for children ages 1 to 2 and will include songs, rhymes, and other pre-literacy activities. Storytime will not meet September 28. On Saturdays, there will be a DIY Storytime posted on the Kids page at stratfordlibrary.org/kids that can be enjoyed on your own. Visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203.385.4165 for more information on storytimes or other programs.

Grab’n’Go Art Class

Grab’n’Go Art Class at the Library will meet online via Zoom on Tuesday, September 22 at 7 pm for ages 3 to 12. Register on the Library’s website at stratfordlibrary.org on the Events page. Registered participants will be notified about picking up a free craft kit at the Library before the class. Visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203.385.4165 for more information.

Homework Help

The Stratford Library Children’s Department will provide online homework help via Zoom on Thursday nights at 6:30 pm beginning September 24. Families with children grades Kindergarten to six are welcome to sign up – via the Library’s website at stratfordlibrary.org on the Events page – for homework help with teen volunteers. Register for each week separately – space is limited to the number of tutors available each week. Children should bring homework to the Zoom that they can show to their tutor. Homework Help cannot replace medically prescribed or special needs tutoring. This program is supported by the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund and the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund. For additional information, visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203.385.4165 for more information.

Nutmeg Book Group

The Stratford Library’s Nutmeg Book Group will discuss “New Kid” by Jerry Craft on Tuesday, September 29 at 7 pm. Children grades 4 to 6 are invited to participate in the online discussion via Zoom. Register on the Library’s website at stratfordlibrary.org on the Events page. Registered participants will be notified about picking up a free copy of the book at the Library before the discussion, courtesy of the Carol Pieper Memorial Fund. Visit the website at stratfordlibrary.org or call 203.385.4165 for more information.

This press release was made possible by: