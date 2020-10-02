2020 U DRIVE. U TEXT. U PAY. CAMPAIGN

Fairfield, CT — Over the past decade, distracted driving has become one of the leading causes of vehicle crashes on our nation’s roads. Fairfield Police are encouraging drivers to put down the phone and remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay. Fairfield Police will partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) from October 8-12, 2020, for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort. The goal of the campaign is to step up enforcement efforts to catch distracted, texting drivers and enforce distracted-driving laws. According to NHTSA, between 2012 and 2018, nearly 23,000 people died in crashes involving a distracted driver. In fact, there were 2,841 people killed in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2018.

While this represents a 12-percent decrease in distracted driving fatalities from 2017, there is clearly more work to be done. There are still thousands of preventable deaths happening on our roads every year. Violating Connecticut’s distracted-driving laws can be costly. The fine for the first offense is $150.00. The fine for the second offense is $300.00. The fine for the third and subsequent offenses is $500.00. Many drivers are guilty of a “double standard” when it comes to distracted driving. In its 2018 Traffic Safety Culture Index, the AAA Foundation reported that while nearly 96 percent of drivers believed it was very or extremely dangerous to read a text or email while driving, 4 out of 10 drivers admitted to doing so within the previous 30 days.

Drive Safe Every Trip Fairfield Police and NHTSA urge you to put your phone down when you get behind the wheel. If you need to text, then pull over and do not drive while doing so. If you’re driving, follow these steps for a safe driving experience:  If you are expecting a text message or need to send one, pull over and park your car in a safe location. Once you are safely off the road and parked, it is safe to text.

 Designate your passenger as your “designated texter.” Allow them access to your phone to respond to calls or messages.

 Do not engage in social media scrolling or messaging while driving.

 Cell phone use is habit-forming. Struggling to not text and drive? Activate your phone’s “Do Not Disturb” feature, or put your phone in the trunk, glove box, or back seat of your vehicle until you arrive at your destination.

Texting while driving is dangerous and illegal. Break the cycle. Remember: U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

